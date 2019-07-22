

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A sunset vigil will be held tonight in Greektown to mark a somber anniversary for the east-end community.

Exactly one year ago today, a gunmen opened fire at people dining and walking along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue in the heart of Greektown.

The attack claimed the lives of 18-year-old dead Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and left 13 others wounded.

The shooter, Faisal Hussain, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief exchange of gunfire with officers who were first on the scene.

In a statement released Monday, Mayor John Tory referred to the anniversary as a “sad milestone” for both the Greektown community as well as the entire city.

“A year later, the healing continues for the families who lost loved ones, for the injured, and for those who were traumatized by this terrible event,” Tory wrote.

“We will gather in their memory and in their honour, in gratitude for the service of our first responders and in solidarity with each other, determined to keep this a city where love always triumphs over hate each and every day.”

Police Chief Mark Saunders also issued a statement on Monday, saying that the attack “altered many lives forever.”

“We would like to remember all those who were impacted and to honour the two young girls whose lives were lost. I know I speak on behalf of the Toronto Police Service and the entire city of Toronto when I say our hearts and thoughts continue to be with all the victims and their families,” Saunders wrote.

“It is important that we mark this day together. This incident is a reminder of our community’s resilience. A year ago, we responded with solidarity and strength, and it is solidarity and strength that we continue with today.”

Tonight’s vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. at the Alexander the Great Parkette in Greektown.