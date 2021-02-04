The mayor of Barrie said Thursday a violent arrest by police downtown that was caught on video and posted on social media will be investigated.

The video was captured by a bystander and posted on Facebook. In the video, it appears to show a police officer hitting a man with a Taser and a short time later, smacking his head onto the pavement during an arrest.

Barrie police said the incident happened on Dunlop Street but did not provide any further details, including what led to the arrest.

"I've seen the videos of the violent arrest on Dunlop Street," Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a Twitter post.

"This will be fully investigated. I won't be ignoring this, and once we have all the details, there will be full accountability."

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Barrie police said they are aware of the video and "is currently looking into the circumstances."

"We will provide further comment once the details are confirmed," police said.

Police told CTV News Barrie that the man was not treated for any injuries and remained at headquarters Thursday evening.