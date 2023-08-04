Police have released a video showing a violent car theft in Caledon last May involving a suspect wanted for several similar incidents in Peel Region.

The 28-second clip of the May 15 incident in the Mayfield Area captures a man, who Peel Regional Police identified as 39-year-old Calvin Peacock, stealing a car.

According to police, Peacock is known to arrange test drives for high-end vehicles listed for sale online.

The video begins with a man believed to be Peacock sitting in the driver’s seat as he closes the door.

A man wearing a hoodie then opens the left rear passenger door and is about to get inside when the car suddenly reverses, pushing the man backwards and causing him to fall to the ground. He rolls away to avoid getting struck.

The car then hits a parked white vehicle before coming to a stop. The man in a hoodie gets up and tries to open the driver’s door before punching the window.

His companion, a man wearing a t-shirt, approaches to help but is struck by the driver as the car lurches forward.

In the next few seconds, determined to stop the car from being driven away, the two men are seen repeatedly punching the driver’s window. However, they are unsuccessful, and the driver flees the area.

In a news release that accompanied the video, police said Peacock, who operates in Peel Region and other jurisdictions in the province, “has driven stolen vehicles in an aggressive manner towards victims showing no concern for public safety.”

While the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the Caledon car theft, Peel police said Peacock and another unidentified suspect are responsible for similar incidents in the region.

As a result, they have issued an arrest warrant for the 39-year-old, who is wanted for two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police also released photos of Peacock and the other suspect, described as male, approximately five-foot-eight, with a thin build, medium complexion, and short black hair. He has a full beard and wears glasses.

They are asking anyone who can identify the second suspect, knows the whereabouts of Peacock or has information about the incidents to contact investigators at (905) 453–2121 ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.