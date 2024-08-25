Hamilton police are investigating two separate shootings that left five people injured in what they say was a "violent night" in the city.

The first one occurred at Peddles Tavern on Barton Street East. Police said they responded to the bar's parking lot at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

"My information is the incident that happened at Peddles Tavern was not directly related to the tavern itself. It just occurred in the parking lot," Insp. Jim Callender told reporters during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

"I don't know if there was a disturbance that happened within Peddles earlier or anything like that, but it just happened to be in the vicinity of Peddles Tavern."

Callender said the two victims had been uncooperative with the investigation. He did not say why.

He added that it appeared to be a "targeted" shooting.

Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with dreadlocks and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

The other shooting occurred at Club 33 on Bowen Street. Police said they received a call around 6 a.m. Sunday about shots fired at the establishment.

"There was a dispute. There was an argument that was occurring in the parking lot area and then that's when the shooting occurred," Callender said.

When they arrived, officers found two men and a woman in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers are looking for a male suspect described as white with blonde hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black Blue Jays baseball cap, white shirt and black jeans.

Callender said they are working with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and municipal bylaw officers to address the ongoing issues with licensed establishments around that downtown area.

"Those who are not abiding by the rules, whether they be bylaw, whether they be municipal or provincial, that we will enforce them and we will take action upon them," the inspector said.

Before the two shootings, police arrested a man at Winona Peach Festival after he was found to be in possession of a gun. They also responded to an assault at a parking near the festival that left a 53-year-old man seriously injured.

"As a community, we have to be joined in the fact that we cannot be comfortable with what happened over the last 24 hours. We need to stand up," Callender said.

"We have to understand that why would anybody bring a firearm to a festival? We have to work together. We have to share information. We have to be one in creating some semblance of public order and public safety."