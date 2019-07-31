

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A longtime employee of the Canadian National Exhibition Association has left her post as CEO just weeks before the iconic fair is set to take place.

In a statement to CP24.com, the organization confirmed that after 33 years, Virginia Ludy is no longer with the CNE.

"We appreciate her dedication to the CNEA over the past three decades and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," CNEA Board president John Kiru said in a statement emailed through a spokesperson.

"Daily operations will continue to be managed by the senior executive team, in consultation with the President of the Board, and final preparations are well underway for the 2019 CNE. We look forward to this year’s event and welcoming more than 1.5 million guests back to enjoy one of the city’s great summer traditions.”

Kiru declined to be interviewed about Ludy's departure and a spokesperson for the organization did not respond to a request for further details about the reason for her sudden exit.

The Canadian National Exhibition Association (“CNEA”) is made up of over 125 member organizations, and is governed by a volunteer board of directors under the jurisdiction of two provincial acts.

The CNEA is financially independent from the city and is responsible for the planning and execution of the annual CNE at Exhibition Place.

An assistant to Councillor Mike Layton, who sits on the CNEA Board's executive committee, said questions about Ludy's departure should be directed to Kiru.