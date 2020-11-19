Visitors to the city’s Distillery District will now be required to wear a face covering, even if they never step inside a store.

The Distillery Historic District announced the new policy in a press release that was sent out on Thursday. They say that effective today all visitors to the cobblestone, pedestrian-only shopping district will have to wear a mask, unless they are seated at a table to consume food or a beverage.

All children under the age of two are also exempted from the policy.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and given the need to maintain a safe environment, The Distillery Historic District asks all guests, shoppers and vendors visiting the area to wear a mask at all times while on the property to help limit the spread of the virus,” the release states. “Complimentary masks are available to visitors throughout the property.”

Face coverings have been mandatory in all indoor public spaces in Toronto since July but the policy does not apply to most outdoor public spaces.

The announcement of the new mask policy comes as the Distillery District launches a toned-down “winter village” program to replace what would have been its 11th annual Christmas Market. That event typically attracts tens of thousands of people but was scrapped due to COVID-19.