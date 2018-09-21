

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and the GTA could be in for some volatile weather for the last day of summer.

The region is under a special weather statement in anticipation of heavy winds that could feature gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada says that the winds are associated with a cold front that will arrive in the GTA later this afternoon. That system is also expected to bring showers and thunderstorms with it.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the special weather statement warns. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

The daytime high for today is expected to reach 29 C and it will feel closer to 37 with the humidex. The temperature, however, will drop down to a low of 8 C overnight.

Cooler temperatures will then linger over the weekend with highs of 16 C and 17 C in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.