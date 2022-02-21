

Mia Rabson and Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was confident the votes are there to approve the measures.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh seemed to confirm that fact midday when he said the situation is a national crisis and his party would reluctantly support the ongoing use of temporary powers under the law.

Singh said his party would pull support as soon as it decides the measures are no longer necessary, including if remaining convoy members stopped lingering in Ottawa and near border crossings.

If the motion fails, the extraordinary powers stemming from the emergencies law would be torn up. If it passes, the measures would remain in place until mid-March at the latest.

In either case, a parliamentary committee must review and report back on the use of the act within a year.

But there were signs Monday that the vote has turned into a confidence matter, meaning if it fails, the government could fall, which would trigger an election.

Singh said his party has always seen the vote as a confidence matter.

Trudeau has not officially designated the vote as such, but he opened the door to that interpretation earlier Monday by likening the decision to that on the throne speech, which lays out the government's agenda.

“I can't imagine that anyone who votes 'no' tonight is doing anything other than indicating that they don't trust the government to make incredibly momentous and important decisions at a very difficult time,” he said at a news conference.

Trudeau said the government doesn't want to trigger an election, calling it “the worst thing to do in this crisis,” and adding “we will never allow that to happen.”

Toronto Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said he might have voted against continuing to use the act now that the blockades had ended, but would vote yes because he has no interest in helping trigger an election.

Joel Lightbound, a Liberal MP who has criticized the government over its handling of the crisis, said invoking the act was “a slippery slope.” He said he was inclined to vote against the measures, if it is not a vote of confidence but asked for clarification from ministers if it is or not.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said the Prime Minister seems to have made the matter a vote of confidence because he was afraid of his own caucus.

Bloc Quebecois MP Martin Champoux said making it a confidence matter undermined the validity of the vote because it was “twisting the arm” of people who might otherwise disagree.

Many Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs spoke against invoking the act on Monday, and over the last few days as the House of Commons sat for extended hours through the weekend.

The Tories sharply criticized Singh for giving Trudeau the backing he needs to get the measures through the House of Commons.

On Monday, B.C. Conservative MP Dan Albas asked, “When did the NDP lose their way?” He argued that the use of the Emergencies Act “would further divide Canadians” saying it was unnecessary because the Ottawa trucks and protesters had left.

Warren Steinley, a Saskatchewan Conservative, asked Trudeau how he had convinced “the federal NDP to sell out the core beliefs of Jack Layton and Tommy Douglas?”

Ontario Conservative MP Dave Epp, accused the PM of using “the politics of division rather than co-operation and understanding.”

“The capacity for kindness that Canadians are known for has been strained by our nation's leader,” he said. “There is a sadness that comes when Canadians are pitted against Canadians.”

But Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the Conservative, by opposing the measures, had “abandoned all pretext of supporting law and order.”

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the measures were “very proportional, measured and respectful of the charter” and not here to stay.

“We will absolutely retreat from the Emergencies Act as soon as we can,” the minister said.

Manitoba Conservative MP Larry Maguire said the “powers are too sweeping” and the “precedent too dangerous” to justify the act's use.

The Emergencies Act should be “a measure of last resort” when there are no alternatives remaining and the “onus” was on the government to prove that existing laws were insufficient. He said Trudeau had failed to do this.

Maguire also questioned the government's motive behind suggesting the matter is a confidence vote.

There is some disagreement within Conservative ranks about the blockades and demonstrations, and whether they were truly a problem.

Former leader and Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer questioned on Twitter if it could be called an occupation: “MPs and staff moved freely in and out of every one of those buildings for weeks. So again, which one of those buildings were occupied?”

Edmonton MP Ziad Aboultaif said using the act was overkill to stop what amounted to some illegally parked vehicles.

“It is using the most draconian piece of legislation at its disposal to fix a parking problem in downtown Ottawa,” he said.

Trudeau said a week ago he was invoking the act for the first time since it passed in 1988 because police needed extra help to end blockades that had been ongoing in downtown Ottawa for weeks.

On Feb. 15, regulations were unveiled under the act to turn tow trucks into essential services, require banks to freeze accounts of people participating directly or indirectly in the protest, and designate no-go zones for public gatherings, including Parliament Hill.

Singh said Monday the act was needed because all three levels of government had failed to take the threat posed by the convoy seriously until it was too late.

“Our support from the beginning has always been reluctant,” he said. “We were reluctant because it should have never got to this point.”

Singh's decision to support the emergencies act has drawn criticism from former NDP MP Svend Robinson who said it set “a very dangerous precedent.”

“The NDP Caucus in 1970 under Tommy Douglas took a courageous and principled stand against the War Measures Act. Today's NDP under Jagmeet Singh betrays the legacy and supports Liberals on the Emergencies Act,” the former Burnaby MP tweeted.

The Senate must also vote on the act's use and intends to debate it from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. starting Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.