

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Parking Authority board will decide today whether to approve a plan to eliminate rental housing on Eglinton Avenue in order to build a Green P lot in the neighbourhood.

The proposal to build the surface parking lot, which would provide 24 spots at the corner of Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road, has been met with harsh criticism from housing advocates who say the move would be a missed opportunity to build more affordable housing on the city-owned land.

The city purchased 2204-2212 Eglinton Avenue West in 2013 and later bought a home at 601 Caledonia Road West in order to provide more parking in the area. The city bought the properties in an effort to offset expected losses of on-street parking as a result of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

But in a letter sent to the chair of the TPA board, Mayor John Tory voiced concerns about the plan, which was conceived before Tory took office.

“We just can’t go on any longer building parking lots on pieces of land that are close to transit,” Tory told CTV News Toronto.

Housing advocate Mark Richardson said that he has asked to the board to scrap plans for the lot.

“We have a housing crisis, we don't have a parking crisis,” Richardson said in an interview with CTV Toronto on Monday.

“Parking lots are fine, but a surface parking lot that is being created by tearing down existing housing is a total waste of time and money for the city.”

Richardson noted that the when factoring in the $850,000 contract to demolish the buildings and put in a parking lot and the millions spent on purchasing the properties, it would cost an estimated $120,000 per parking spot.

Hartley Lefton, chair of the TPA board, told CTV Toronto that he will be requesting that the board find a way to work with the city to come up with a solution.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin today at 10 a.m.

-With files from CTV Toronto's Natalie Johnson