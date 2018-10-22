

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Voting hours were extended in a handful of southern Ontario municipalities on Monday night, including at least two communities where the deadline was pushed back until tomorrow.

Both the Town of Gravenhurst and Bradford West Gwillimbury have confirmed that voters will have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots. The Town of Gravenhurst said that issues stem from a “system problem with the voting supplier.” Similarly, several towns in eastern Ontario have also extended the timeline for voting until 8 p.m. tomorrow, including Pembroke, Petawawa, Renfrew and Laurentian Valley. In a news release, those municipalities said that they declared an emergency to extend voting hours due to technical issues that were effecting internet voting.

Meanwhile, in Pickering the voting deadline was pushed back from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to technical issues.

All voting in Pickering was done over the internet or telephone, including at polling stations.

There were also some issues reported in Cambridge. The deadline for voting there was pushed back to 9 p.m.