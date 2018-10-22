

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Voting hours have been extended in a handful of southern Ontario municipalities, including at least two communities where the deadline has been pushed back until tomorrow night.

Both the Town of Gravenhurst and Bradford West Gwillimbury have confirmed that voters will have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots. The Town of Gravenhurst said that issues stem from a “system problem with the voting supplier.”

Meanwhile, in Pickering the voting deadline has been pushed back from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to technical issues. There will be no results released until the closure of the polls at 10 p.m.

All voting in Pickering is done over the internet or telephone, including at polling stations.

There have also been some issues reported in Cambridge. The deadline for voting there has been pushed back to 9 p.m. and officials are advising anyone who is having trouble voting online to head to a polling station.