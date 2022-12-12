

Marie-Danielle Smith and Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press





Voting wrapped up in a Greater Toronto Area riding on Monday evening after a hard-fought federal byelection.

Observers were awaiting Elections Canada results for Mississauga-Lakeshore to see what the result might signal for federal politics.

At first glance, the contest seemed like a potential nail-biter. It was the first contest under the Conservative leadership of Pierre Poilievre, in an area of the country crucial to his party's chances of success in future federal elections.

And the contest, in a district the Tories won when Stephen Harper earned a majority mandate, came seven years into the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government is on its second minority stint in Parliament.

As Tories dampened expectations for their performance in Mississauga-Lakeshore, Poilievre was scarcely visible, though he tweeted his support for the Conservative candidate, Ron Chhinzer, on Monday afternoon.

Chhinzer is a "strong Conservative," Poilievre said, who, after a 20-year career in law enforcement, "will be a strong advocate to tackle crime and restore safe streets in Mississauga."

The Liberal candidate, Charles Sousa, has the bigger name as a former Ontario finance minister.

He held a provincial seat in the area until the 2018 election that saw the provincial Liberals fall from the governing party to one without official status in the legislator.

At an event for Sousa on Monday evening, campaign volunteer Patti Jannetta called Sousa a “visionary” and said she had heard a lot of positivity from voters.

“I am feeling really confident because I think people are confident in him,” she said at the Oasis Convention Centre shortly before polls closed.

As dozens of supporters waited for the results to come in, they sat around tables chatting over loud blues music played by a live band, some sipping on beer or wine.

The Liberals "should be able to win," said Philippe Fournier, the creator of 338Canada, a statistical model of electoral projections based on polling, demographics and elections history.

Still, he warned that byelection results are not always meaningful in the grand scheme.

"If the Conservatives pull it out, it's a big story. If the Liberals win by five or six points, it's just business as usual," he said. The Liberals had won the riding by about a six-point margin in the 2021 federal election.

Fournier said Conservatives will need to learn how to win again in the regions outside of Toronto if Poilievre wants a shot at being prime minister.

"When you look at the riding map, the Conservatives have maxed out in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta. They could win maybe a handful more in Atlantic provinces, maybe two, three more in Quebec, maybe two, three more in B.C.," he said.

"That doesn't give you victory. They have to win more in Ontario. Where are the potential gains for the Conservatives? It's into the Mississaugas and the Scarboroughs."

Brian Gallant, 53, a Conservative voter, said he doesn't know much about Chhinzer, but would vote for him nonetheless.

"I am tired of the Liberals, and we need a change, we definitely need a change," he said.

Chhinzer, a gang prevention expert and member of the Peel Regional Police Service serving in Mississauga, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Sousa said his experience representing the community west of Toronto and navigating government makes him the most qualified person for the federal seat.

"People want someone who is positive, open-minded, listens to them and gets things done. And so I try to avoid the partisan stuff. I don't get to the extremes of the spectrum," he said.

"Nothing's gonna change in Ottawa, regardless of the outcome of this election. So who do you want to fight for you and be there for you? I'm getting a lot of positive feedback."

Joining Sousa in the crowded 40-candidate race, with the vast majority of hopefuls running as Independents, is the NDP's Julia Kole, whose party placed a distant third in the riding's last three elections.

Kole, a former constituency staffer for a member of the provincial legislature, suggested that people who are frustrated with the Liberals should turn to the NDP rather than to the Conservatives.

"Look what the NDP has been able to accomplish. In a time where there is a lot of indecision, or a lot of delays of decision from the Liberal government, we are working to hold them accountable," she said. "We're small, but we're mighty."

The byelection was announced after Sven Spengemann, the former Liberal MP, announced earlier this year that he would resign to pursue a new job at the United Nations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.