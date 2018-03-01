

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. - Police say an Ontario man wanted for assault has been arrested after contacting Guelph officers to report a separate crime.

Investigators say the man called police on Wednesday to make a complaint about a theft.

Officers say the 55-year-old man was already wanted in connection with an assault that took place on Feb. 12.

Police say they arrested the man after he called.

They say an investigation into the theft he reported is ongoing.