Warehouse catches fire on Victoria Park Avenue: Toronto Fire
A fire broke out in a warehouse on Victoria Park Avenue early this morning. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Sunday, January 14, 2024 7:09AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 14, 2024 9:33AM EST
A warehouse caught fire early this morning on Victoria Park Avenue.
Toronto fire says that they received a call for a commercial, industrial fire at 1:26 a.m. at 1400 Victoria Park Avenue. Flames can be seen inside the building, which Toronto fire says is a working warehouse.
Fire crews are currently on a fire watch in the area.
There are no reported injuries at this time.