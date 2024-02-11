

The Canadian Press





Unseasonably mild weather has forced the Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the event.

Officials say they closed Bonhomme's Palace on the advice of experts due to above-freezing temperatures in Quebec City .

In honour of the Carnival's 70th anniversary this year, officials built a nine-room ice palace named for the event's famous mascot that, for the first time, included a second storey.

Organizers say festival goers will only be able to see the palace from the outside on the final day.

It's not the first time comparatively balmy temperatures have caused problems for this year's Carnival organizers.

The ice dome at the event's sculpture garden also had to be closed on Thursday due to safety concerns as temperatures lingered above the freezing mark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.