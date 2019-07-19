

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 43-year-old man in connection with a deadly assault in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to an address near Bloor Street West and Bartlett Avenue for a medical call at around 12:45 a.m.

Once on scene, they located a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her death was initially classified as suspicious, however homicide detectives were eventually called in after it was determined that her injuries were the result of an assault.

In a press release issued on Friday afternoon, police identified the suspect in the case as Matthew Larmon, of Toronto.

He is described as five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, about 150 lbs. with a thin build, blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a small bear. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured top, denim jeans and carrying a back pack

Police say that he is wanted for manslaughter.