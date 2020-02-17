

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A warrant has been issued for a suspected who allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attacked her on Valentine’s Day last week.

It happened in the Weston Road and Oak Street area at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Police said the man broke into the woman’s apartment, violently attacked her and threatened to kill her. He then fled.

After 911 was called, paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she was treated and released.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said.

Police said Monday that a warrant has now been issued for 24-year-old Samuel Smith.

Smith is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, threatening death, break and enter, unlawfully in a dwelling-house, mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with probation and breach of recognizance.

Smith is described as standing six-foot-two, weighing 160-170 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek.

Anyone who sees him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.