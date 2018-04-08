

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel police say they are looking for a suspect in an assault that took place in Mississauga Sunday.

The alleged domestic incident took place in the area of Northaven Drive and Atwater Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Officers were called to the area for a reported assault and found a 47-year-old woman suffering from injuries. The woman was taken to hospital to be treated.

Police said the suspect – identified as 35-year-old Toronto man Renaldo Francois – was known to the victim and fled the area before they arrived.

Police said a warrant has now been issued for Francois’ arrest for aggravated assault, assault, and uttering death threats.

The woman has since been released from hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is being asked to contact Peel police.