

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released photos of a suspect after a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man she met through an online dating site.

Police launched an investigation into the alleged incident on Jan. 27.

In a news release Thursday, police said the suspect and 25-year-old victim met in the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road after connecting online.

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted after the two met.

On Thursday, police released photos of a suspect and said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Toronto resident Craig Levy, 31, is wanted for sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Levy is described as standing six feet tall, with a muscular build. He has a shaved head and a full beard. He is known to use “Dante” as his online alias.