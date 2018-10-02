

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in North York’s Newtonbtrook neighbourhood that left a 45-year-old man dead last month.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing at the corner of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 19.

They arrived to find a man suffering from severe trauma from an “edged weapon.”

The victim – identified as Nader Fadael of Toronto – was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but died while en route.

Police said Tuesday that they have now identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Sepehr Yeganehfathollah, 25, of Toronto is wanted for first-degree murder.

Yeganehfathollah is described as standing five-foot-eight, with a medium build. He has a mole on his left cheek and a short beard. His hair is currently very short on the sides and long on the top in a “fade-style haircut.”

Police say he is known to work as a hair stylist.

Investigators say Yeganehfathollah should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should call 911. They say he is aware that he is wanted and anyone helping him could face charges.