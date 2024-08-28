York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.

Mui, 56, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9.

Her newMercedes-Benz GLE450 SUV waslocated in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue in Toronto the same afternoon she went missing.

Three days later on Aug. 12, Mui's burned remains were located on a property in Parry Sound, Ont.

Police said Wednesday that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu is now wanted for first-degree murder in Mui's death.

They did not say what his alleged connection is to Mui. However they did say that they have seized a vehicle associated to Hu – a 2019 Mercedes-Benz sprinter van with the Ontario licence plate CWHW720.

Police said last week that they believe a van of that make and model was used to transport Mui to the property intheareaof Avro Arrow Road and Hwy. 400 where her body was found.

They said Wednesday that they have also seized another vehicle associated to Hu – a grey 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV with the Ontario licence plate CTZT172.

"Investigators also believe this Porsche may have had a different licence plate attached to it on August 9, 2024, or in the days leading up to that date," YRP said in their release.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicles to reach out to investigators.

Hu is the fourth suspect in the investigation into Mui's disappearance, but the only one so far alleged to be connected to her death. Police said last week that three minors who were found in possession of Mui's property are facing charges of fraud under $5,000. One of them is also facing weapons charges. They cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.