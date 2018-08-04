

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 48-year-old man who allegedly threatened a woman via text message.

Police say that they were first notified of the threats at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

They allege that the man connected with a woman and sent her text messages throughout the night.

Police say that in those messages the man told the woman that he planned to harm her and damage property.

Mark Livingston, 48, of Toronto, is wanted for uttering threats.

Police say that Livingston should be considered “violent and dangerous.”

Anyone who encounters him is being urged to call 911 immediately.