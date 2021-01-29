Police are searching for a woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 52-year-old man two years ago after she allegedly breached her bail conditions.

On the night of Sept. 22, 2019, police were called to an apartment in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads for a medical complaint.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a 15th-floor unit suffering from what police described as assault injuries. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Edwin McGowan of Toronto.

More than a week later, then 32-year-old Fantasia Hoo-Hing was among the three people arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Hoo-Hing was granted bail with several conditions in September last year.

Police said they were made aware on Wednesday that she allegedly breached her terms of release and “is believed to be at large and evading police.”

Police have issued a warrant in the first instance for failing to comply with release order.

“Members of the public are reminded not to confront or approach her and to notify police if they have any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.