Peel Regional Police have issued warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with an attack in Brampton that left two men in hospital, one of them with life-altering injuries.

The two victims were at a business in the area of Bramtree Court and Chrysler Drive around 12:45 a.m. on April 16.

When they left the business, police said, they were attacked by a group of four men armed with weapons that included sticks and bats.

Following the attack, the suspects fled in a white 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with the Ontario licence plate CFEB 295, police said.

One of the victims was then transported to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the attack as “vicious” on Monday night and said that warrants have now been issued for two of the suspects.

Police said 25-year-old Manjot Singh of Brampton and 24-year-old Gurkirat Singh of Markham are now wanted for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police have not yet identified the other two suspects, but said Monday that “investigators are working diligently to obtain their identity and bring them before the courts.”

Investigators are encouraging all of the suspects to speak with lawyers and make arrangements to surrender to police.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Peel police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.