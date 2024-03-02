Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released a video of three people being rescued from Lake Simcoe after their off-road vehicle fell through the icy waters.

In the video, the side-by-side vehicle has collapsed through the unstable ice surface. Two rescuers throw life jackets at the three occupants before they are removed from the vehicle one by one.

They are then seen walking back to the rescue boat before being driven off the lake.

The video was taken by an OPP helicopter assisting in the rescue and posted to X Saturday. OPP commended Rama Fire Rescue Service for their efforts, which “allowed for a happy ending.”

Police then reminded the public not to venture onto unsafe ice.

“With continued drastic changes in winter weather conditions and temperatures, ice conditions have been significantly impacted across #Ontario,” OPP said.