New video footage obtained by CTV News Toronto shows a suspect being arrested after the assault of an officer who was responding to a carjacking in a North York neighbourhood.

According to police, the assault occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, south of Finch Avenue, at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police said that officers from 32 Division were called to the area for reports that five males were attempting to steal a vehicle and during an arrest, one of the officers sustained a serious leg injury.

The video footage of that arrest was provided by a local business on Kingsdale Avenue, east of Yonge Street.

In the three-minute video a male suspect is seen running and then being pursued and tackled to the ground by an unknown individual. Moments later, what appears to be an unmarked police car pulls up at a stop sign near where the suspect is on the ground.

Two officers jump out of the vehicle and proceed to detain the man.

Three marked police cruisers are then seen pulling up to the scene. Officers jump out just before the footage comes to an end.

On Tuesday, Toronto police announced two arrests in connection with this incident.

They said one suspect was arrested at the scene of the initial carjacking attempt, while another was taken into custody following a short foot chase.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA), which represents approximately 8,000 civilian and uniform members of the force, told CP24 that the injured officer will need to undergo surgery, but will be OK.

“He is good spirits but it is a very serious injury that he has sustained,” TPA President Jon Reid said.

Oluwafemi Oladekoye, 19, of Woodbridge, and Haydon Courtney, 19, of Toronto, have been charged with attempted theft exceeding $5,000 and having their face mask/disguised.

Oladekoye has also been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The accused were both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The incident on Monday night was actually one of two occurrences in which police officers were allegedly assaulted.

Second Toronto police officer assaulted on Monday evening

At about 11 p.m. on Monday, a second Toronto police officer was injured during an unrelated assault in the city’s downtown core.

That incident happened in the Entertainment District, near Queen and Duncan streets.

Police allege that a man approached a uniformed officer who was walking in the area and engaged them in conversation before assaulting them.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short time later with the help of a member of the public, police said in a news release.

Fabian Quiones Penaloza, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer in connection with that incident.

“She was actually just completing a paid duty and was walking back to the station when an individual walked up to her, asked her if she was a police officer… then proceeded to punch her in the face,” Reid told CP24.

He applauded the civilian who stepped in to help.

“All too often these days we end up where situations are taking place and all people really do is take their cameras out and that to me is concerning. But it is great to see a member of the public stepping up and assisting this officer,” Reid said.

Reid went on to note that every time a police officer goes on in the field they “realize and accept the fact that they could get injured and/or actually killed.”

“Our hope always is that nothing like that ever happens but having injuries such as these aren’t uncommon for officers,” he said.