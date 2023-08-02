A large fire in a residential neighbourhood under construction in Burlington has left thousands of people without power.

The fire broke out in the area of Appleby Line and Dundas Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police in Burlington told CP24 that the fire occurred in a residential area that is currently under construction and no one was injured.

CP24’s chopper was above the scene on Wednesday morning and captured firefighters using an aerial unit to dump water on the blaze. A multi-unit housing complex appeared to be reduced to charred rubble in the footage.

Crews continue to work to extinguish hot spots and an outage map indicates that about 5,000 people are without power in the area.

Appleby Line was closed in both directions between Dryden Avenue and Dundas Street for several hours but all lanes have since reopened.