

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are working to identify two gunmen who fired shots at a Markham home last month in what police believe was a targeted incident.

On Jan. 31 at about 7 a.m., a red hatchback pulled up to the foot of the driveway of a home on Macklin Street, in the McCowan Road and 14th Avenue area, and a man clad all in black got out of the passenger seat.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the man outside the vehicle and a second person still inside the vehicle fire multiple shots each at the home.

The suspect outside the vehicle is then seen climbing back in and the vehicle.

Nobody inside the home was injured by the gunfire.

Being January, the driver appears to press hard on the gas but the vehicle spins, struggling to gain traction for a time on the snow-covered street before gaining speed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.