

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is lucky to be warm and dry after he was spotted walking and hopping between floating slabs of ice in Toronto Harbour near Ward’s Island on Sunday.

A CP24 viewer sent in video of a man wearing what appears to be a wet suit walking cautiously between large flat ice floes in the harbour.

The viewer said that after jumping several ice floes, the man made it back to the shore of Ward’s Island.

Toronto police said the marine unit received no calls for persons on the ice throughout the weekend.

“All ice on open bodies of water is unsafe and the public should avoid venturing out on it,” officers said in a statement Tuesday.

Water in Toronto Harbour is an average of 2 C in February.