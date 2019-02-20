

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A drowsy driver isbeing sought by police in Newmarket after he woke up behind the wheel of a stolen pickup, sped away from officers, and smashed a cruiser, in an incident captured on dashboard camera on Tuesday.

York Regional Police say that at 6 p.m., they were called to investigate the driver of a silver Honda Ridgeline pickup in the area of Yonge Street and Dawson Manor Boulevard.

In dashboard video released by investigators, two officers approach the pickup and open the driver’s side door, with their cruiser parked close enough to block the truck.

The officers are seen briefly speaking to the sleeping driver before he puts the truck in drive and speeds away, striking the front of the police cruiser and continuing on.

“Hey, stop,” an officer is heard yelling in the video.

The pickup was last seen heading south on Yonge Street at high speed.

Investigators allege the vehicle was stolen in a warm-up theft in Vaughan on Feb. 8.

Neither the suspect nor the vehicle have been spotted since.

The vehicle is a 2019 model, with the license plate AC90 002.

The suspect is described as a brown male, 40 to 55 years-old, wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and a red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.