

Web Staff, CP24.com





Nearly 50 Canadian artists, celebrities and athletes have signed on for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, which will air Sunday night at 6:30 PM on CP24 and at CP24.com

Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, the cast of Schitt’s Creek, Kiefer Sutherland and even Cirque du Soleil, have all signed on to present or perform.

The event will pay tribute to the frontline workers in hospitals, long-term care homes and grocery stores. It will also raise funds in support of Food Banks Canada.

When Can You Watch It: Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will air on Sunday, April 26 at 6:30pm ET in all local markets on CTV, Global, CBC, and City. It will begin at 6:30pm ET on all national specialty services, and it will stream live at 6:30pm ET on CTV.ca.

How To Watch It On Air: You can watch the historic broadcast on CTV, CTV2, TSN4, CP24, MUCH, MTV, and in French on VRAK and V. See additional tune-in details below.

How To Stream It For Free Anywhere In The World: The entire special will also be streaming worldwide for free on CTV.ca, CP24.com and on the CTV and iHeartRadio Canada apps.

Other Ways To Watch: After the broadcast, the special will be available for free on CTV.ca and on the CTV app. It will also be available on Crave during and after the broadcast.

.@MichaelBuble says #StrongerTogether, #TousEnsemble will show "how resilient, how strong, and how much love we have" as Canadians. ����❤️ Watch today's press conference on @StrongerCanada & catch the big event Sun, April 26. DETAILS: https://t.co/mhInzCXw2h pic.twitter.com/KIjX8pOn5I — etalk (@etalkCTV) April 24, 2020

Just a sampling of the participants announced Wednesday: Amy Poehler, Avril Lavigne, Burton Cummings, David Foster, Georges St-Pierre, Justin Bieber, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Mike Myers, Pascal Siakam, Robbie Robertson, Ryan Reynolds, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Serena Ryder, Serge Ibaka, and Walk off the Earth.

They join previously announced participants Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, and William Prince.