Police in Waterloo have released a security video showing the moment when eight suspects ransacked an Apple store, stealing merchandise, including iPhones.

The video released on Thursday shows the suspects wearing masks walking into the store at Conestoga Mall and grabbing all the devices on display tables within 30 seconds.

The theft occurred on Oct. 10 at around 8:30 p.m., police said. No one was physically injured in the incident.

Police initially released images from the security video on Wednesday, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

No descriptions have been released.

It is unclear how many devices were stolen. According to Apple news site 9to5 Mac, the California tech company has anti-theft measures on its display devices, rendering them useless when they are out of the range of the store’s WiFi.