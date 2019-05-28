

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





City crews have added 5,000 new sandbags and two new pumps on the Toronto Islands between Monday and Tuesday but high winds have pushed water inland in several locations.

On Ward’s Island near the fire and paramedic station on Tuesday afternoon, water had breached the shoreline, crossed and filled the pathway.

A CP24 reporter saw an island resident scooping carp out of flooded grass area with a large net.

Councillor Joe Cressy said a total of 10,000 sandbags have been placed around the island over the past several days, and another two pumps have been installed, bringing the total to 30.

Lake Ontario’s level is approximately seven centimetres shy of the mark it hit in May 2017, when flooding forced the island’s only school to close and all non-residents were banned from visiting.

“It’s the same as 2017, probably a bit higher,” a resident who identified himself as Doug told CP24. “It’s pretty high up there now and I never saw it beat that in 2017.”

Cressy said on Twitter Tuesday that the lake level will likely rise and possibly eclipse the height it reached two years ago.

City officials will update the media on the island situation on Wednesday morning.