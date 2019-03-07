Water main break closes stretch of Steeles Avenue at Woodbine Avenue
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:27AM EST
A water main break has closed the eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue at Woodbine Avenue this morning.
York Regional Police say they are assisting Toronto police with the road closure and warn motorists that freezing temperatures could create hazardous driving conditions in the area.
The closure spans from Woodbine Avenue to Victoria Park Avenue.
It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.