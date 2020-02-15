

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A stretch of Yonge Street has been shut down in Summerhill due to a water main break.

Toronto police say an “excessive amount of water” is flooding the area of Yonge Street and Woodlawn Avenue and the city trying to get salters to scene as the water is freezing and creating slippery road conditions.

Yonge Street is currently closed in both directions between Woodlawn and Farnham avenues.

It is not clear what caused the water main break.