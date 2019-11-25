Water main break shuts down section of Grenville Street
Police are on the scene of a water main break near Grenville and Yonge streets.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 5:45AM EST
Crews are trying to repair a water main break that is flooding a section of Grenville Street this morning.
The incident has shut down the downtown street between Yonge Street and St. Luke Lane.
Crews are currently on scene trying to shut off the water and repair the issue.
The water has flooded a strip of Grenville Street and is flowing down to Yonge and College streets.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.