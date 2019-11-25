

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are trying to repair a water main break that is flooding a section of Grenville Street this morning.

The incident has shut down the downtown street between Yonge Street and St. Luke Lane.

Crews are currently on scene trying to shut off the water and repair the issue.

The water has flooded a strip of Grenville Street and is flowing down to Yonge and College streets.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.