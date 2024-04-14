Emergency responders are at Ashbridges Bay Park searching for a person who may have the entered the water and could be in trouble.

Toronto Fire Service (TFS) told CP24 on Sunday evening that they are looking for a “person in distress.”

Crews have been in the area of Northern Dancer Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard East since about 6 p.m., they said.

At this point, a number of fire rescue boats have been deployed, but no divers are out just yet, TFS said. 

Toronto fire rescue boat

Toronto police have also confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they received a call around 6 p.m. for report of a person missing in the water.

"Toronto Police Service Marine Unit is on scene attempting to locate this person," a media officer said.

More to come. This is a developing story.