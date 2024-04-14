Emergency responders are at Ashbridges Bay Park searching for a person who may have the entered the water and could be in trouble.

Toronto Fire Service (TFS) told CP24 on Sunday evening that they are looking for a “person in distress.”

Crews have been in the area of Northern Dancer Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard East since about 6 p.m., they said.

At this point, a number of fire rescue boats have been deployed, but no divers are out just yet, TFS said.

Toronto police have also confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they received a call around 6 p.m. for report of a person missing in the water.

"Toronto Police Service Marine Unit is on scene attempting to locate this person," a media officer said.

More to come. This is a developing story.