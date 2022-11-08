Police in Waterloo Region are investigating after the driver of a reversing tractor allegedly fatally struck a young child.

The incident happened on Monday shortly after 10 a.m. on a property near Sandy Hills Drive and Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township, which is roughly 10 kilometres north of Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police Service, in a Nov. 8 news release, said the child, which they identified as a girl, was taken to an out-of-region hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 41-year-old tractor driver was not injured.

Members of WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://waterloocrimestoppers.com.