

The Canadian Press





The Region of Waterloo says it will not seek an appeal to a court ruling that rejected an eviction of a homeless encampment in Kitchener.

Justice Michael Valente dismissed an injunction application from the region last month, which asked the court to find that roughly 50 people living in an encampment were in violation of its trespassing bylaw.

Valente said such an injunction would violate the encampment residents' charter rights.

Earlier in the week, Waterloo Regional Council approved a 163-million investment in housing and homelessness, which will lead to increased shelter capacity and other supports.