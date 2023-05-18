A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges after a Muslim woman fell victim to a violent racist attack at a DriveTest Centre in Kitchener.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. inside a location on Ottawa Street North.

Police said that a woman “assaulted the victim and proceeded to take her cell phone and throw it at her” before exiting the building and leaving the area.

No one was physically injured during the incident, which is being investigated by members of WRPS’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and General Investigations units.

The victim, Kitchener resident Milfrah Abid, filmed part of the interaction on her cell phone and posted it to Twitter.

A number of other people also inside the centre recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

The clips show Abid confronting another female patron for allegedly making a racist comment about brown people after being called out for skipping the lineup.

The woman in the video appears to become increasingly agitated and at one point is seen slapping the victim’s phone out of her hand, saying that she did not give her permission to be recorded.

Abid works as an anti-racism advocate for the Coalition of Muslim Women of KW. She told CP24.com on Thursday morning that her job is to help victims of hate and racism and train people to be active bystanders.

In a tweet posted shortly after the incident, the victim said that she was “in a state of shock after being hit...quite literally ...but also shocked that this could happen to me - a vocal, professional advocate against #hate, #racism and #Islamophobia.” Abid also wrote that she was “shaking all over” after the assault.

Many people have since posted words of support for Abid and are denouncing what happened.

The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW along with the National Council of Canadian Muslims will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. today in Kitchener to discuss the incident and call for action.

The accused in the incident has been charged with assault, theft under $5,000, and assault with a weapon. She was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Waterloo Regional Police Service told CP24.com that they “do not name accused persons until they have appeared before the courts.”

This investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.