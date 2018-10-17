

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A watermain break has shut down a large area near the Distillery District this morning.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Front Street East have been closed from Trinity Street to Berkeley Street and the northbound and southbound lanes of Parliament Street have been shut down between Lake Shore Boulevard East to King Street East.

The TTC is on diversion in the area.

The city has not said when the area is expected to reopen.