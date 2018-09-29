WB collector lanes closed on portion of Hwy. 401 after overhead sign struck
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 9:04AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 29, 2018 9:18AM EDT
The westbound collector lanes have been closed along a stretch of Highway 401 after an overhead sign was struck during an early-morning collision.
The closure, which went into effect shortly after 8 a.m., is between Avenue Road and Highway 400.
Ontario Provincial Police says that it is expected to be a “lengthy” closure; however no timeline has been provided.
The westbound express lanes on the highway remain open.
There is no access to the highway from Allen Road, Dufferin Street or Keele Street.