

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The westbound collector lanes have been closed along a stretch of Highway 401 after an overhead sign was struck during an early-morning collision.

The closure, which went into effect shortly after 8 a.m., is between Avenue Road and Highway 400.

Ontario Provincial Police says that it is expected to be a “lengthy” closure; however no timeline has been provided.

The westbound express lanes on the highway remain open.

There is no access to the highway from Allen Road, Dufferin Street or Keele Street.