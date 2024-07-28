WB Highway 401 at Dixie in Mississauga reopens after motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on July 28. (Screengrab of footage by Jacob Estrin/CTV news Toronto)
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 6:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2024 8:35AM EDT
A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning, say police.
The collision happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the westbound express lanes, west of Dixie Road and East of the 403/410.
Peel EMS said that one man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics also told CTV News Toronto that a “few other patients were treated on scene for minor injuries only.”
They said that they were called to the area at 12:50 a.m.
Westbound 401 at Dixie from the transfer to the collector lanes was closed for several hours due to the collision, but has since reopened.