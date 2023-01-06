Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.

Officials say that just before 8 a.m. a truck collided with the sign on Highway 401 near Brock Street in Whitby, causing it to “buckle and collapse.”

“You can see the impact mark here on the sign where a transport truck collided with the sign and part of the cross member here as well,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

Images from early Friday morning show the sign lying across the highway, completely blocking traffic. A long lineup of cars became stuck on that stretch of the road as a result.

Schmidt said that according to witnesses, the driver of the truck stopped after striking the sign and got out of their vehicle before fleeing the scene. He said police are currently reviewing a description of both the suspect and the vehicle involved.

“We know who you are. We're coming for you right now,” Schmidt warned. “It would probably be better if you called the OPP right now and advised exactly where you are and where we can best meet up.”

Charges will likely be laid in connection with the incident, Schmidt said.

Update: Sign has been secured and clean-up has begun. The truck responsible for this collision has been identified. If you are the driver, please call @WhitbyOPP 905-668-3388. pic.twitter.com/sIrFzaRniy — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 6, 2023

In the meantime, the westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Brock Street and Thickson Road.

Schmidt said drivers should expect “heavy delays” in the area.

“This will take some time to remedy,” Schmidt said. “It will require some heavy equipment to come in, a crane to come in to remove the sign from the highway.”