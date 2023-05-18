FIFA has unveiled its overarching brand for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and as one of the 16 host cities, Toronto released its own marketing campaign that uses the tournament’s special emblem along with the slogan “We are Toronto.”

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted jointly by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, with Toronto and Vancouver chosen as the two Canadian cities to host games.

“The ‘beautiful game’ is coming to the beautiful city of Toronto,” the city said in a press release.

“Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada’s leading economic engine and one of the world’s most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a proud host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026 along with 15 others in Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

FIFA’s official World Cup 2026 emblem, which each host city will use for their respective marketing campaigns, shows the World Cup trophy in the centre, surrounded by a multi-coloured pattern that depicts the number 26.

“For the first time in history, an image of the actual trophy and the tournament hosting year is being depicted, forming an innovative design language that anchors the FIFA World Cup emblem for 2026 and beyond,” FIFA said in a release.

“The image of the trophy and the year allow for customisation to reflect the uniqueness of each host, while building an identifiable brand structure for years to come.”

Canada has never hosted a FIFA World Cup, and has only qualified for the tournament twice – 1986 and last year’s tournament in Qatar, where the men’s national teams scored their first-ever tournament goal.

The last time a World Cup game was played in North America was in 1994, when the U.S. hosted the tournament for the first and only time.

As host nations, Mexico, the U.S. and Canada have automatic bids, though all three likely would have qualified anyway, as the 2026 tournament has been expanded to include 16 more teams, for a total of 48.

“With more countries, cities, teams and matches, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be the most inclusive and diverse sporting event ever, uniting the entire world on a vast stage and engaging millions of fans across 16 stadiums and billions worldwide,” the City of Toronto says.

“The games and their legacy are expected to generate significant economic, cultural and community benefits for Toronto by creating thousands of jobs, welcoming visitors from across the globe and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in local gross domestic product.”

The increased number of teams also means an increase in the number of games being played prior to the knockout stages, which could mean that more than five matches will be played at BMO Field.

When Toronto was first selected as a host site, it was anticipated that it would get a maximum of five games, but FIFA’s decision to stick with four-team groups in the opening stage added another 24 games to the slate.

FIFA has yet to confirm exactly where those games will be played.

The upcoming World Cup, set to take place in June and July of 2026, marks the first time that three countries – or an entire continent – have jointly hosted the games, and the tournament is set to bring in an unprecedented number of international visitors to Canada.

“While we celebrate here in LA together tonight,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday, “an entire continent celebrates that the whole world will unite in North America for the greatest show on Earth in just three years’ time.”