CTV News has learned that WE Charity will wind down its Canadian operations.

The decision comes amid the controversy surrounding the Liberal government’s decision to pay WE Charity up to $43.5 million to administer a now-abandoned student grants program. Senior members of the government failed to recuse themselves from the decision despite close ties to the charity.

The scandal has triggered investigations by the federal ethics watchdog into potential breaches of conflict of interest rules by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who both have close family ties to the charity.

More to come…