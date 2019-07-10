

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman in her 60s is dead and another is recovering in hospital after they were both struck by a car while crossing Finch Avenue West near Jane Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore says they were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just at 12 p.m. for a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

They arrived to find two female pedestrians suffering from serious injuries.

Both were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital where one was pronounced dead some time after 2:30 p.m., Moore told CP24.

Investigators say the driver involved, a man in his 20s, remained at the scene.

Police say he was heading west on Finch when he struck the two women, who had made it across three of the six lanes of the roadway.

A block-sized portion of Finch Avenue West was closed until 3:30 p.m. to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Moore said numerous witnesses including a TTC driver had come forward to provide statements, but they need more.

“Video is always key in the early hours of an investigation.”