

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A massive fire at the Agincourt Recreation Centre is now considered under control but officials say that crews will likely be on scene all day as they continue to put out hotspots.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene near Sheppard and Midland avenues at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was originally called in as a one-alarm event but it quickly escalated and by 7:30 p.m. a four-alarm response was needed.

Because the bulk of the fire was present in the roof above a swimming pool, crews were unable to enter the premises and attack it from underneath and had to conduct an exterior attack.

Firefighters remained on scene all night battling the blaze, getting occasional breaks in TTC and EMS buses that were brought to the scene to provide shelter amid the extreme cold.

Just before 5 a.m. Toronto Fire officially deemed the blaze under control but flames are still visible at the scene and a three-alarm response remains in place.

A new shift of firefighters has been brought in to relieve those who were on duty overnight.

“It is a very tough to get at fire. It is in the roof structure and we have been chasing it all across the roof all night,” Deputy Chief Mike McCoy told CP24 at the scene. “It is just a very stubborn fire. I haven’t seen a fire this stubborn in a long, long time.”

Several trucks have become inoperable in extreme cold

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters on Friday morning that there is about 14 inches of roofing and insulation materials, which has made it “almost impossible” for crews to get at the seat of the fire.

He said that extreme cold conditions have also created challenging conditions.

One aerial truck became “encrusted in ice” overnight and had to be pulled out of service and replaced by another aerial truck while it thawed, Pegg said. Several other fire trucks have also frozen up and have likewise been pulled from the scene.

“With the amount of ice we have building everything we use is immediately freezing. As soon as they shut a hose line off its freezing,” Pegg said.

Pegg said that it is too early to speculate about the damage caused by the fire, though he said that it will certainly be “extensive.”

He said that it his expectation that crews will be needed at the scene for at least the rest of today as they engage in the labour-intensive work of dismantling the roof to get at the seat of the fire.

“We are literally having to go piece by piece by piece,” he said. “It’s very frustrating and very challenging.”

Centre is closed until further notice

The Agincourt Recreation Centre is home to both a pool and an indoor rink, though officials have said that the fire has not spread to the rink and is unlikely to.

The centre is also home to a number of local clubs and programs, including the Agincourt Lions Club, the Agincourt Lawnbowling Club and the Agincourt Tennis Club

“This facility sees about 3,000 registrations for winter programming alone. More than 400 programs and course are offered at this facility. Needless to say it is closed until further notice,” city spokesperson Brad Ross told reporters at the scene on Friday morning.

Mayor John Tory is expected to visit the scene shortly after 1 p.m. to receive an update from officials and personally thank firefighters.

In a message posted to Twitter late Thursday night, he offered his “continuing thanks” to firefighters for their work battling the blaze amid extreme cold.

Students at Sir Alexander Mackenzie Senior Public School, which is next door to the recreation centre, will be relocated to Agincourt Collegiate Institute Friday due to the fire. Students at St. Bartholomew Catholic School, which is also nearby, will be relocated to St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School.