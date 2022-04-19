Travellers trying to get on Sunwing flights are continuing to face-hours long delays today as a computer glitch affecting the airline’s check-in system continues.

On Sunday and Monday hundreds of passengers were stranded at Pearson International Airport for a good chunk of the day, as Sunwing delayed virtually all of its flights due to the network issue.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Tuesday, the airline said that its “check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage,” which is in turn affecting its flight operations for a third consecutive day.

It says that staff have been able to manually process approximately 15 flights since yesterday “with the goal to manually process as many more flights as possible today.”

But it says that “additional flight delays can be expected.”

In fact, as of late Tuesday afternoon a total of seven flights that were supposed to depart Pearson International Airport have been rescheduled for tomorrow.

While some flights were able to depart on Tuesday, most of those only took the skies after being delayed by more than 24 hours.

“Our third-party systems provider, Airline Choice, continues to work with the relevant authorities to find a resolution to the system issue as soon as possible,” the statement from the airline notes. “In the meantime, while we continue to process flights manually, additional flight delays can be expected and customers are advised to sign up for flight alerts on Sunwing.ca.”

The computer glitch affecting the check-in system for Sunwing has impacted flights at all off the airports that the airline services, with some reports of travellers being stranded in the Caribbean for days.

In its statement, Sunwing said that its team “has been working day and night to find alternate ways to get customers to their destination or on return flights home.”

Some customers, however, have expressed frustration with the communication they have received from Sunwing.

One traveller, who spoke with CP24 on Tuesday, has been trying to return to Toronto from Cancun for the last three days but has had his flight repeatedly delayed.

He said that he has now booked a return trip to Canada for tonight but had to do so “at significant cost,” as no Sunwing flights were available.

“We have been given the runaround. We don't know who to talk to. They keep telling us to talk to Toronto, we talk to Toronto and Toronto tells us to talk to the people here. So it's just been a complete mess,” the traveller, whose name is Ben, said. “We don't speak the language, we came here based on Sunwing’s trusted source of going to a resort and coming back.”

Sunwing has previously said that the glitch is a global issue and is also impacting a number of other airlines.

The airline is providing travellers whose flights have been cancelled with hotel vouchers but only if their home is more than an hour drive away from the airport. Other travellers who live in the GTA are being given limo vouchers.

“This is going to go on for months and months where there are going to be receipts and claims given to Sunwing, given to insurance companies, it is really just a big mess and the worst part is it is not over with," Martin Firestone, who is the president of Travel Secure Inc. told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon. "They still don’t have a conclusion to the technical problem, I suspect it will go on until tomorrow or even the day after and at that point who is going to go on a seven day trip when they have already missed three days of it? There is a good chance they will walk away period from the whole trip."