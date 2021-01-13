Update: The Ontario government released the full Stay at Home Order just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The document is at the bottom of this article.

A stay-at-home order will formally take effect at midnight tonight but Toronto officials say they won’t be undertaking any enforcement action until they have had a chance to review the regulations at length.

The Ford government announced the stay-at-home order on Tuesday afternoon, warning of hefty fines for anyone caught venturing outside for a non-essential purpose.

But the government has not yet released the detailed regulations that will guide enforcement efforts by law enforcement agencies and isn’t expected to do so until tonight.

That, in turn, has led to some confusion with city officials saying that they still can’t comment on what enforcement might look like, even though the order now takes effect in a matter of hours.

“I can tell you that we convened our team yesterday afternoon immediately following the announcement by the province and had conversations with a number of our teams today but like we've said until we see the regulations, until they can be accurately and thoroughly assessed by legal services, by our municipal law enforcement teams, by our Toronto Public Health Inspection teams, and of course our Toronto Police Service, we will have no choice but to wait (on enforcement),” Chief Matthew Pegg, who is leading Toronto’s COVID-19 response, said when asked about the order during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The province has said that people can continue to go outside for essential purposes, such as obtaining food, getting exercise or going to or from work when their job cannot be done at home.

But it has released few specifics about the stay-at-home order itself.

In an explainer provided to reporters on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the premier’s office said that the “Government of Ontario cannot determine what is essential for every person in this province, each with their own unique circumstances and regional considerations.”

The spokesperson also that the government won’t make a determination on what qualifies as an essential item, as doing so would “risk cutting people off from goods that may legitimately be necessary for their health, well-being and safety.”

For his part, Pegg told reporters that officials will work at “war time speed” to review the regulations once they have them in hand but he hinted that there could be a grace period of sorts, in which enforcement isn’t actually taking effect.

“We are sitting right now in a position where we have not even seen a draft of the regulations. What are the authorities? Who holds them? How are they to be exercised? By whom? When? All of those questions and until such time as we see the regulations we won’t know,” he said.

Ford has defended order

Premier Doug Ford did defend the stay-at-home order during a news conference at Queen’s Park earlier on Wednesday, telling reporters that there should be “no confusion.”

Critics, however, have expressed concerns about the fact that the grounds to enforce the order haven’t been clearly laid out.

In an interview with CP24 late Wednesday afternoon, the Fundamental Freedoms Program Director with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said that the order shouldn’t mean “that police are authorized just to stop and question anyone that is out of their home” but she said that her organization is still awaiting more information about “what police and the other enforcement officers involved are going to be authorized to do.”

“Primarily we are concerned about the populations that are generally the targets of greater scrutiny by police, which tend to be racialized communities and indigenous communities. We are also concerned obviously about the homeless population. A stay at home order assumes you have a home in which to stay and that is not the case for everyone in our province,” Cara Zwibel said.

Zwibel said that there has been some issues with heavy-handed enforcement of a curfew order in Quebec but she said that she is taking some hope from allusions that Ford has made to not wanting officers approaching people in the streets just to check on what they are doing.

Meanwhile, at Wednesday’s briefing Mayor John Tory said that residents should just stay home as much as possible, regardless of the finer details of order.

“If people would just default always, not just today when its not yet clear but tomorrow and the day after that, to staying home when there is any doubt in their minds that would go a long way to dealing with the COVID situation,” he said, while adding that the city is seeking clarity on a number of issues.

Here is the full Stay at Home Order: